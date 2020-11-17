wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Shares New Pregnancy Photoshoot With Seth Rollins
November 17, 2020 | Posted by
Becky Lynch took to social media several weeks ago to share a new “baby bump” photo, and now she’s added more to the collection with a recent photoshoot alongside Seth Rollins.
Lynch revealed the new photos on Instagram (h/t Fightful), with her and Rollins posing in various photos during the shoot. She added the caption “Coming soon….” as she gets closer to her due date in December.
Lynch last appeared on WWE television on May 11, where she announced her pregnancy on RAW before handing over the RAW Women’s Championship to Asuka.
Meanwhile, Rollins is reportedly set to take time off from WWE in the next week or two as the couple prepares for their first child together.
