wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Shares Pic of Seth Rollins With Daughter For Father’s Day

June 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch Seth Rollins

It’s Father’s Day, and Becky Lynch took to social media to share a pic of Seth Rollins and their daughter. You can see the pic below, which Lynch captioned:

“You are the most incredible Dad to our little girl.
Happy first Fathers Day @wwerollins
We love you.”

Rollins is facing Cesaro at WWE Hell in a Cell tonight.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading