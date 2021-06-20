wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Shares Pic of Seth Rollins With Daughter For Father’s Day
June 20, 2021 | Posted by
It’s Father’s Day, and Becky Lynch took to social media to share a pic of Seth Rollins and their daughter. You can see the pic below, which Lynch captioned:
“You are the most incredible Dad to our little girl.
Happy first Fathers Day @wwerollins
We love you.”
Rollins is facing Cesaro at WWE Hell in a Cell tonight.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Karrion Kross Getting Fast Tracked to Main WWE Roster
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Maintaining Balancing Act to Keep Broadcast Partners Happy
- Trish Stratus On Her Husband’s Reaction To Her Kissing The Rock In WWE, Building Special Friendship With Lita
- Tammy Sytch Issues Statement After Release From Prison