Becky Lynch Shares Update on Twitter: ‘I Miss You All’
– WWE Superstar and former Raw and Smackdown women’s champion Becky Lynch shared some tweets today, where she noted missing the fans. You can see what she tweeted about today below.
Becky Lynch shared some photos of her computer, where she appears to be typing a writing project under her real name. She later titled it, “Toast and Me. A Study in Seven Volumes.” She added in the caption for the photo, “My bad, I left out the title in my last post. I miss you all.”
Lynch recently took a hiatus from WWE programming to focus on her pregnancy. She relinquished her Raw women’s title last May. She’s due to give birth later in December.
