Becky Lynch Shares Workout Photo Following SummerSlam Injury

Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder at WWE SummerSlam, but she’s already working out and shared a pic online. As reported, Lynch was confirmed to have suffered the injury during her match with Bianca Belair at Saturday’s PPV and WWE announced she was “expected to be out several months.”

Lynch posted to Twitter from Seth Rollins’ Black x Brave Wrestling Academy. You can see the post below, which shows Lynch lifting a weight with her good arm. She wrote:

“We don’t stop working. We simply adjust the work.”