Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler Likely For WrestleMania 36, Updated Rumored Card

The Wrestling Observer reports that RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler is currently planned for WrestleMania 36. As reported earlier, Baszler was originally scheduled to win the Women’s Royal Rumble, but WWE changed plans and went with Charlotte Flair.

Flair vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley is not currently planned for WrestleMania 36, so it remains to be seen how WWE uses Flair and Bayley on the card.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre has been announced for WrestleMania 36 while WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns and Randy Orton vs. Edge are expected.