Becky Lynch, Shinsuke Nakamura Added To WWE Royal Rumble Matches

Becky Lynch and Shinsuke Nakamura are the latest names to be added to the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 matches. Thursday’s WWE 2024 Preview special saw Lynch declare herself for the women’s Rumble, while Nakamura declared himself for the men’s match.

The updated lineup for the PPV, which takes place on January 27th, is:

* Men’s Royal Rumble Match: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura & 27 More TBD

* Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Bayley, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax & 27 More TBD

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles OR Randy Orton OR LA Knight

* WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. Santos Escobar OR Kevin Owens