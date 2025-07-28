wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Is Shocked She Hasn’t Wrestled on Summerslam in Three Years
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Becky Lynch spoke about her history at Summerslam and noted that she hasn’t wrestled at the event in three years. Here are highlights:
On finding ways to improve over the years: “I never want to rest on my laurels. I always want to be improving. I always wanna be getting better. I always want to find ways to tell the best story. I’m always thinking about how I can do better for myself, for the audience, for storytelling purposes, for the people that I’m in there working with and working for.”
On her Summerslam history: “It was my first PLE. It was where the infamous slap happened that really catapulted my career. It was also where I came back after I had my daughter and beat Bianca Belair in 26 seconds. And then a year later we were tearing the house down and then fighting side-by-side… I’m kind of blown away that it’s been three years since I wrestled at a SummerSlam.”
On her shoulder separation at Summerslam three years ago: “If I hurt something, normally I don’t know that I’ve hurt something because the adrenaline carries me. I didn’t know that I was hurt. I was like, oh, this is painful. It’s weird that this is so painful. I hope I can take this next move okay.”
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Reacts To The Passing Of Hulk Hogan, Recounts How He Found Out
- Drew McIntyre Currently Stranded In England, Blames Jelly Roll If He Misses WWE Summerslam
- Lex Luger On How The WCW Locker Room Felt About Sting Descending From The Rafters
- Bayley Interested In Finding Shirtless Man From Smackdown Taping, Man Identifies Himself