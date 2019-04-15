wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Lacey Evans, Lio Rush’s Patience is Wearing Thin Following Raw
April 15, 2019 | Posted by
– Becky Lynch had a wisecrack for her first Raw Women’s Championship opponent in Lacey Evans. After Evans earned a shot at Lynch by defeating Natalya, Lynch posted the following to Twitter:
Lacey is impressive for sure. Threw one knockout punch, managed to put the whole building to sleep.
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 16, 2019
– Lio Rush seems to be increasingly frustrated with Bobby Lashley’s prospects following tonight’s Raw. Rush took to Twitter after Lashley was pinned in the main event of tonight’s show:
My patience is wearing thin.
— Man Of The Hour ⌛️ (@itsLioRush) April 16, 2019
