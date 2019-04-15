wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Lacey Evans, Lio Rush’s Patience is Wearing Thin Following Raw

April 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch Raw 2-4-16

– Becky Lynch had a wisecrack for her first Raw Women’s Championship opponent in Lacey Evans. After Evans earned a shot at Lynch by defeating Natalya, Lynch posted the following to Twitter:

– Lio Rush seems to be increasingly frustrated with Bobby Lashley’s prospects following tonight’s Raw. Rush took to Twitter after Lashley was pinned in the main event of tonight’s show:

