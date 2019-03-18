wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Paul Heyman And Ronda Rousey, Total Bellas Bonus Clips
– Becky Lynch had some fun with the fact that Paul Heyman is working with Ronda Rousey on her WWE promos in a new post to Twitter. The Man posted the following, referencing the fact that Heyman has been closely involved in Rousey’s promo work and storyline:
– Here are a couple of bonus clips from Sunday’s Total Bellas, looking at the Bella Army pep rally that was part of the episode: