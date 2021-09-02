Becky Lynch Shows Off Physique in New Gym Photo

– WWE SmackDown women’s champion Becky Lynch, who recently returned to action at WWE SummerSlam 2021, shared a gym photo on her Instagram account this week, showing off her fit physique. You can see her Instagram post below.

Lynch wrote in the caption, “Back, and better than ever. Special thanks to the folk that helped take my fitnessings to the next level. @deadboysfitness @jamesswan_ire @joshyg27 @jasonphillipsisnutrition”

Becky Lynch made her surprise return recently at WWE SummerSlam 2021. She defeated Bianca Belair to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship in less than 30 seconds.