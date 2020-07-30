Becky Lynch Says She Felt Sick During First Trimester of Pregnancy, Lost Weight

In an interview with The Bella Twins, Becky Lynch discussed how her first trimester of pregnancy went, revealing that she felt sick throughout it and lost weight. Her comments are below.

“I felt sick the whole time,” she said. “Just nauseous. That was it really. I was still able to work out. I wasn’t exhausted, but I don’t have that, you know in the gym, I can’t push anymore. I don’t know if that’s like a mental thing where I’m like, ‘I don’t wanna,’ you know, I’m just, you don’t know what’s going on, so you’re worried about everything, because I don’t know, I’ve never felt this before, so I don’t know what to do and what not to do, so I think I was a little overly cautious about everything. Other than that, I’ve just felt sick, skin got real bad, lost a bit of weight actually during my first trimester, just because I couldn’t eat.”

Becky and Seth Rollins’ baby is due in December.

