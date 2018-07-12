Various News: Wrestling Stars Set to Appear at Headlocked Comics Booth at Comic-Con, Becky Lynch Set for BOOM! Comics Signing at Convention, and Comic-Con Exclusives Revealed for Masked Republic and Headlocked

– WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is set to sign autographs at the the BOOM! Comics booth (Booth #2229) at Comic-Con next week for the WWE comic series. Time and day details for the signing are still TBA.

– Headlocked Comics is set to host a number of wrestling stars next week at Comic-Con International in San Diego. Wrestlers set for appearances at the Headlocked Comics booth (Booth #1901) include Psicosis on Thursday 7/19. Jerry Lawler, Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Amy “Lita” Dumas on Friday 7/20. Lawler and Dumas will also be appearing again on Saturday, July 21. And on Sunday, July 22, it will be Lawler and Joey Ryan at the booth.

– The following exclusive items for Comic-Con were also revealed for Headlocked Comics and Masked Republic: