Various News: Wrestling Stars Set to Appear at Headlocked Comics Booth at Comic-Con, Becky Lynch Set for BOOM! Comics Signing at Convention, and Comic-Con Exclusives Revealed for Masked Republic and Headlocked
– WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is set to sign autographs at the the BOOM! Comics booth (Booth #2229) at Comic-Con next week for the WWE comic series. Time and day details for the signing are still TBA.
– Headlocked Comics is set to host a number of wrestling stars next week at Comic-Con International in San Diego. Wrestlers set for appearances at the Headlocked Comics booth (Booth #1901) include Psicosis on Thursday 7/19. Jerry Lawler, Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Amy “Lita” Dumas on Friday 7/20. Lawler and Dumas will also be appearing again on Saturday, July 21. And on Sunday, July 22, it will be Lawler and Joey Ryan at the booth.
– The following exclusive items for Comic-Con were also revealed for Headlocked Comics and Masked Republic:
We’ve always tried to create a positive experience for wrestling fans at comic cons…in particular, SDCC. We hope that y’all dig what we’ve put together this year and that you’ll come nerd out with us! #SDCC18 #SDCC2018 pic.twitter.com/eNI4rkrgab
— Headlocked @SDCC Booth 1901 (@HeadlockedComic) July 3, 2018
ICYMI: First look at @TheLuchaverse lapel pin you can find at the @HeadlockedComic & @MaskedRepublic booth #1901 at @Comic_Con! Join @ChidoComics to launch the #Luchaverse featuring @ReyMysterio! Plus get your copy signed by #ReyMysterio himself on Friday at the booth! #SDCC2018 pic.twitter.com/wkUzJJ3F8L
— Chido Comics (@ChidoComics) July 11, 2018