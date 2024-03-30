Becky Lynch Slams Recent Viral Rhea Ripley Stinkface Spot

– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch was asked about WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley going viral with a recent clip from a WWE live event where she performs a Stinkface on Nia Jax. Below are some highlights:

Becky Lynch on Ripley’s viral stinkface spot: “That just sucks that we’re talking about that. You know, like when I think of the amount of women that were at one stage, fighting against that treatment, like, that was what they were forced to do in two-minute matches. Maybe I’m just like stuffy and and jaded because this is the stuff that I had to fight against. Of course, everybody loves it, and it’s cool and it’s edgy. But if I’m a little girl sitting in the crowd, and if I have my daughter, and she’s seeing that and she’s thinking that that’s what she needs to be if she’s a professional wrestler. And that’s the stuff that’s getting a reaction and if I’m a girl who’s grown up and wants to be a professional wrestler, and I see, oh well that’s the stuff that gets a reaction.

“And that’s the stuff that people are talking about. And that’s the stuff that we’re posting on social media, and we continue to and even the company does and pushes that, then that is the stuff that gets over and then I’m not taken seriously for what I do in the ring. And for the person that I am in the mind that I have. No, it’s just about my body. It’s about how it looks. And it’s about fulfilling a bunch of men’s fantasies out there in the crowd, and it becomes not about the art it becomes about that. And I’ve fought so long to change that and so I kind of go when I’m talking about that, and when I’m forced to answer about that, I go that just f**king sucks. That just f**king sucks.”

On what fans can expect from WrestleMania 40: “They’re talking about the biggest show of the year, everybody’s going all out. There’s going to be surprises. Everyone leaves it all in the ring when it comes to Wrestlemania. Just the matches are bigger. The surprises are bigger. Anything can happen. When you think something’s gonna go one way, it goes the other. Yeah, if that’s your first introduction to wrestling. Get ready for a ride.”

At WrestleMania 40, Becky Lynch will have a chance to beat Rhea Ripley and win her Women’s World Title. The event is scheduled for April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.