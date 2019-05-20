wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Loses One Of Her Women’s Titles, Then Bayley Cashes In at Money in the Bank (Pics, Video)
– Becky Two-Belts is no more, but neither of her opponents at Money in the Bank left the ring as the new champion. Becky Lynch defeated Lacey Evans to retain the Raw Women’s Championship, then lost the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair thanks to interference from Evans. But then Bayley, who had won the Money in the Bank briefcase earlier in the show, cashed in on Flair to win the title.
The three title matches played as a single sequence in the ring, with Lynch holding off Evans to get the win. Immediately after, Flair came down and called for her match, which Lynch accepted. Lynch and Flair battled for a bit until Evans came down and hit Lynch with the Women’s Right while the ref’s back was turned. That allowed Flair to hit a big boot for the pin, claiming her four Smackdown Women’s Championship and ninth WWE women’s title. Flair and Evans than double-teamed Lynch afterward, until Bayley came down to make the save. Flair briefly came out on top before Bayley managed to throw her shoulder-first into the ringpost. She then cashed in to win the title.
This marks Bayley’s first run with the championship. Lynch’s reign ended at 41 days, having won the title at WrestleMania 35 from Flair. Our full live coverage of Money in the bank is here.
