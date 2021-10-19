Becky Lynch Discusses Significance Of Upcoming SmackDown Women’s Title Match At WWE Crown Jewel

In a recent interview with Brent Brookhouse of CBS Sports, current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch discussed the criticism of her SummerSlam match with Bianca Belair, why the SmackDown Women’s title match at WWE Crown Jewel is significant, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Becky Lynch on critics of her SummerSlam match with Bianca Belair: “So, look, the thing is, people are not happy with how it went down. That’s a good thing when we want people to want somebody to overcome something. It’s better in the long run if people are not happy. If they’re happy and they’re happy with the match and she loses, then we have a problem. We want people to want the good guy to come out on top. If we see somebody we like do something that’s a bit underhanded, then we are displeased with them and don’t want them to win. That’s what we want.”

On the significance of her upcoming match with Belair and Sasha Banks at WWE Crown Jewel: “I think that’s the thing, is that this is how things become progressive, by allowing women to see what’s possible. If it’s not something they get to see often, it’s not something they get to be aware of with the things they can do. So, I think that’s why this is so important. This is probably the biggest match you could have in women’s wrestling right now. The fact that it’s happening there just allows them to see what is possible for hopefully them one day, too.”