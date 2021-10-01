Becky Lynch To Defend SmackDown Women’s Title In Triple Threat Match At WWE Crown Jewel

WWE has announced that Becky Lynch will defend the SmackDown Women’s title against Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks in a Triple Threat Match at Crown Jewel. Banks made her return at Extreme Rules, where she interfered in the match between Lynch and Belair.

Here’s the full release from WWE on the match at Crown Jewel, which will take place on October 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:

Three of the best in the game will vie for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE Crown Jewel when Becky Lynch defends her title against both Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks in a Triple Threat Match.

The history between all three competitors is storied, to say the least, and it will all culminate in this blockbuster battle. Following their monumental WrestleMania main event match in April, The EST of WWE and The Boss were set to run it back at SummerSlam, but that all changed in the blink of an eye when The Man returned in Banks’ place and took the SmackDown Women’s Title from Belair in just 26 seconds.

During their one-on-one rematch at WWE Extreme Rules, Belair seemed to have Lynch on the ropes until Sasha made a shocking return of her own by leaving both competitors lying in the ring, not only resuming her war with Belair but echoing the viciousness of her rivalry with Lynch as well that culminated with a Hell in a Cell Match in 2019.

With The Boss and WWE’s EST hungrier than ever, The Man now finds herself in a situation where she does not have to be pinned or submitted to lose her title. So who will emerge as the SmackDown Women’s Champion?

Don’t miss WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday, Oct. 21, streaming live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.