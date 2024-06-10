wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Takes To Social Media Ahead Of Raw: ‘Must Be Monday’
June 10, 2024 | Posted by
Becky Lynch won’t be at this week’s Raw, and she took to social media to comment. As previously reported, Lynch became a free agent at the start of June when her WWE contract expired. With the first Raw since then taking place tonight, Lynch posted to her Twitter account with three photos of her looking somber.
Lynch wrote:
“Must be Monday”
Must be Monday. pic.twitter.com/LxJJ1x544B
— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 10, 2024
