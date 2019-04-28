wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch on Quiet Social Media Activity, Top Superstar Instagram Photos Include Sasha Banks and Finn Balor, Canvas 2 Canvas Features Andrade Artwork
April 28, 2019 | Posted by
– Becky Lynch posted a tweet earlier this weekend, commenting how quiet it’s been on social media since WrestleMania 35. You can check out her recent tweet from this weekend below. Becky Lynch wrote, “Admit it. It’s not the same without me around here as much, is it?”
Admit it. It’s not the same without me around here as much, is it? pic.twitter.com/9kPFxz26v1
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 27, 2019
– WWE.com released the top Superstar Instagram photos for the week. This week’s selection includes Sasha Banks and Finn Balor. You can check out some of those images below.
– This week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video is out featuring new artwork of Andrade and Zelina Vega. You can check out that new video below.
