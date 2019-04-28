wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch on Quiet Social Media Activity, Top Superstar Instagram Photos Include Sasha Banks and Finn Balor, Canvas 2 Canvas Features Andrade Artwork

April 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Becky Lynch Smackdown Live 4-9-19

– Becky Lynch posted a tweet earlier this weekend, commenting how quiet it’s been on social media since WrestleMania 35. You can check out her recent tweet from this weekend below. Becky Lynch wrote, “Admit it. It’s not the same without me around here as much, is it?”

WWE.com released the top Superstar Instagram photos for the week. This week’s selection includes Sasha Banks and Finn Balor. You can check out some of those images below.

– This week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video is out featuring new artwork of Andrade and Zelina Vega. You can check out that new video below.

