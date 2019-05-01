WWE News: Becky Lynch Says She Has Something to Prove Tonight, Titus O’Neil and Kalisto at Boys & Girls Event

– Becky Lynch took to Twitter to hype her match with Bayley on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The double Women’s Champion posted:

Bayley, I’ve got something to prove tonight. So it’s with all the respect in the world that I’m going to whip your ass #SDLive pic.twitter.com/XZPT8EQoSs — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 30, 2019

– WWE shared the following video of Titus O’Neil and Kalisto presenting 250 bikes to members of the Houston Boys and Girl’s Club: