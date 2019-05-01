wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Says She Has Something to Prove Tonight, Titus O’Neil and Kalisto at Boys & Girls Event
April 30, 2019 | Posted by
– Becky Lynch took to Twitter to hype her match with Bayley on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The double Women’s Champion posted:
Bayley, I’ve got something to prove tonight. So it’s with all the respect in the world that I’m going to whip your ass #SDLive pic.twitter.com/XZPT8EQoSs
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 30, 2019
– WWE shared the following video of Titus O’Neil and Kalisto presenting 250 bikes to members of the Houston Boys and Girl’s Club:
.@TitusONeilWWE & @KalistoWWE presenting 250 bikes to @BGCA_Clubs Houston members @WWECommunity #DayOfService pic.twitter.com/mcafl1SwlJ
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) April 30, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Duggan Compares WWE Superstars Going to WCW to ‘Rats Leaving a Sinking Ship’
- Backstage Update on The Good Brothers Moving to Raw, Plans to Leave WWE Said to be Unchanged
- Backstage Update on The Revival Not Accepting New WWE Contract Offers
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Trying to Convince Hulk Hogan to Go to North Korea in 1995