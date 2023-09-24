wrestling / News

Becky Lynch to Speak at This Week’s WWE NXT Ahead of No Mercy

September 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Becky Lynch Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has announced that NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will be appearing on this Tuesday’s edition of NXT TV ahead of her Extreme Rules bout with former champion Tiffany Stratton at NXT No Mercy. NXT airs live on Tuesday, September 26 on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here is the updated lineup:

NXT Global Heritage Tournament Final: Butch vs. Joe Coffey
Winner Gets A Seat At The D’Angelo Dinner: Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Lucien Price & Bronco Nima
Strap Match: Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe
* Trick Williams vs. Joe Gacy
* Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin
* Thea Hail vs. Dani Palmer
* Baron Corbin vs. Josh Briggs
* Tiffany Stratton Appears
* We will hear from NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch
* Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov have a contract signing

