– WWE has announced that NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will be appearing on this Tuesday’s edition of NXT TV ahead of her Extreme Rules bout with former champion Tiffany Stratton at NXT No Mercy. NXT airs live on Tuesday, September 26 on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here is the updated lineup:

* NXT Global Heritage Tournament Final: Butch vs. Joe Coffey

* Winner Gets A Seat At The D’Angelo Dinner: Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Lucien Price & Bronco Nima

* Strap Match: Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe

* Trick Williams vs. Joe Gacy

* Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin

* Thea Hail vs. Dani Palmer

* Baron Corbin vs. Josh Briggs

* Tiffany Stratton Appears

* We will hear from NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

* Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov have a contract signing