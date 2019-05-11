wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Special Airing After Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins Make-A-Wish, The Rock Birthday Video

May 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Becky Lynch’s WWE 24 special will be airing after Money in the Bank on May 19th. The special airs immediately after the PPV and is described as follows:

“Witness the rise of ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch from her Irish wrestling days to competing in WrestleMania’s first all-women’s main event!”

– The WWE Twitter account posted the following video of Seth Rollins granting a Make-A-Wish in Marseille, France on Friday:

– TMZ shared the following video of The Rock, who celebrated his forty-seventh birthday a few days back, having a surprise birthday party with steaks and tequila:

