Becky Lynch Vows To Steal The Show At WrestleMania, Says She’s ‘Out For Blood’

Becky Lynch will battle Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40 night one, and she says that she and Mami will steal the show. Lynch spoke with WNYT for a new interview promoting this weekend’s PPV and you can see some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On her match with Ripley: “Well, here’s the thing is that when it’s Mami versus The Man, you know we’re gonna steal the show. So I don’t like her. She don’t like me. It’s gonna be a fight. It’s going to be a scrap. There’s going to be nothing pretty about it. I’m out for blood. I don’t know about nothing pretty about it, but it’ll be intense. That’s for sure.”

On the attitude she displays in the ring: “I’m born with it. I think there’s that thing of being Irish and feeling that oppression. We still have that chip on our shoulder from the British. We come out of the womb going, you know, we can’t let it go. Can’t let it go. We hate to be held down. We hate for people to put a limit on what we can do. If somebody tells us we can’t do something, it just it pushes us further. Oh yeah, we can’t do it? Just watch me.”