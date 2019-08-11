Becky Lynch Summerslam Platinum Q&A Notes: Lynch on Making WWE 2K20 Cover, Her First Friend in NXT, Why She Calls Herself The Man

– Twitter user @legitbecky shared details from this weekend’s Summerslam Platinum Q&A session for Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch. Below are some of legitbecky’s tweets and notes from the Q&A session:

Becky Platinum Q&A – A Thread 🧵 — daynolin ⎊ 𝘧𝘢𝘯 ‎ (@legitbecky) August 11, 2019

Another fan also asked her who her favorite person to face in the ring and her pick remains Charlotte. — daynolin ⎊ 𝘧𝘢𝘯 ‎ (@legitbecky) August 11, 2019

Asked about how she found out about the cover and her reaction. She said she was pulled into a room and was told about it. She said she “did a little shriek and ran around in a circle. Not very Man like, but it’s special” 😂 — daynolin ⎊ 𝘧𝘢𝘯 ‎ (@legitbecky) August 11, 2019

Talks about how the commercial made everything feel surreal. Being in that mindset of grinding/working all the time and wanting to accomplish things, when you‘re there it’s “what can I do next?” It’s almost a panic, you’re so used to that mode you don’t have time to take it in. — daynolin ⎊ 𝘧𝘢𝘯 ‎ (@legitbecky) August 11, 2019

Someone asked Becky how she came up with The Man and she jokingly said, “well, I realized I was better than everyone.” Lmaoo but then went into that explanation of the mindset we’ve heard so many times. Betting on yourself. — daynolin ⎊ 𝘧𝘢𝘯 ‎ (@legitbecky) August 11, 2019

She felt there was times where she’d proven herself and was progressing and she had the backing of the fans. She then tells a story about how after MITB 2017, there were a lot of routes to go with her character and she was excited. Potential with James, Carmella, Natalya, etc. — daynolin ⎊ 𝘧𝘢𝘯 ‎ (@legitbecky) August 11, 2019

She knew she had a connection with fans and wanted to do great things. It’s a matter of being patient, but it’s hard to be. She goes into the dilemma/philosophy of being patient and thinking it’ll happen but will it? Should you be patient or do you go out and get it. A conundrum. — daynolin ⎊ 𝘧𝘢𝘯 ‎ (@legitbecky) August 11, 2019

She says it’s a simple formula of hard work, on your fitness, character, in ring ability, ability to speak. “Then, why not you? Hell it was me. If I got it, anyone can. I came from jigging to main eventing at WrestleMania.” LOL — daynolin ⎊ 𝘧𝘢𝘯 ‎ (@legitbecky) August 11, 2019

I then got to ask a question and the host was like “the lady with the amazing shoes” lmfao cause I had my Becky converse on. But I asked her how different she approaches feuds with newcomers like Lacey vs veterans like Natalya? She says going into a feud with someone like Lacey, — daynolin ⎊ 𝘧𝘢𝘯 ‎ (@legitbecky) August 11, 2019

As for veterans like Natalya, a phenomenal in ring worker who people can really respect, you’ve got to find the reason that it’s personal and why it‘s personal, why people wanna see this fight. You’ve got to make people care about the fight and the differences between them. — daynolin ⎊ 𝘧𝘢𝘯 ‎ (@legitbecky) August 11, 2019

The host mentions how Natalya is known as being one of the most passionate and sincere superstars, but we’ve seen this vicious and vindictive side. He asked what is it about her that brings that out of people? Becky says it’s because she abuses them and has that reputation. — daynolin ⎊ 𝘧𝘢𝘯 ‎ (@legitbecky) August 11, 2019

She said “let’s not talk about hurting people’s feelings I’m talking about breaking your arm I don’t give a- (she was gonna day damn but kids present LOL) I don’t care about your feelings.” It’s the conflict business. — daynolin ⎊ 𝘧𝘢𝘯 ‎ (@legitbecky) August 11, 2019

The host talked about her taking the sharpshooter on Monday and she was like “That’s not why my legs are sore. It was a workout yesterday. Deadboys fitness. You know!” And Becky pointed to me haha I LOVE HA — daynolin ⎊ 𝘧𝘢𝘯 ‎ (@legitbecky) August 11, 2019

Q: where she’d see herself after wrestling.

A: in something creative. I’m not good at many things, but I feel I’m good at communicating and emoting. Acting is where I got my degree. So, something in the creative space. Whether it’s acting, writing, helping up and coming talent. — daynolin ⎊ 𝘧𝘢𝘯 ‎ (@legitbecky) August 11, 2019

She then continues saying how it’s great to have any sort of option for people to go places and if it makes us hungry if it makes them hungry and it’s other places people can like. It just brings everybody up and gets people more involved in the business. — daynolin ⎊ 𝘧𝘢𝘯 ‎ (@legitbecky) August 11, 2019

Q: do you see a future 1 on 1 with Ronda

A: if she ever comes back or wants to come back I’ll be here holding down the fort so we’ll see — daynolin ⎊ 𝘧𝘢𝘯 ‎ (@legitbecky) August 11, 2019

Q: anyone you’d like to have a program with?

A: I’d like to fight Stephanie. I was trynna get Beth out of retirement not so subtly on Twitter. I‘d like to work with Bayley again, she has my other belt I want it back. Sonya she’s got a lot of potential. We have a lot of talent. — daynolin ⎊ 𝘧𝘢𝘯 ‎ (@legitbecky) August 11, 2019

I think we should ask Kofi/Brock if they want my title, my goal is to make this title the most prestigious. I don’t need a title to make me I make the title. I like having a women’s and a men’s division like other sports, but it’s WWE we can do whatever we want we make the rules! — daynolin ⎊ 𝘧𝘢𝘯 ‎ (@legitbecky) August 11, 2019

Host closed it out by asking her how it feels to have inspired people.

A: it’s pretty surreal. You kind of feel like you’re just going about and hoping your doing good and entertaining people, but then when you realize that I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t have my heroes… — daynolin ⎊ 𝘧𝘢𝘯 ‎ (@legitbecky) August 11, 2019

I didn’t even include every thing and that thread is already massive lmfao hope y’all enjoyed! I felt I should share important and cool quotes and answers from it. It was a fun little Q&A and if they do it again 10/10 would recommend. It’s an intimate setting and real nice. — daynolin ⎊ 𝘧𝘢𝘯 ‎ (@legitbecky) August 11, 2019

Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch is set to defend her title against Natalya later today at Summerslam 2019. The event will be held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.