Becky Lynch Was Surprised By Crowd Reaction To Summerslam Attack on Charlotte

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Becky Lynch said that she was surprised by the fans’ refusal to go along with her heel turn, which ended up making her more popular. The turn was meant to happen at Summerslam after she attacked then-Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Here are highlights:

On being portrayed as a bad guy: “I think I knew going into it that I wasn’t the bad guy in that situation. How could I be the bad guy? I had gone on a winning streak unmatched by anyone on ‘Raw’ or ‘SmackDown.’ I owned the show. As soon as Charlotte comes back she gets a title opportunity and then steals the win from me. I think the fans wanted me to have that single moment.”

On the crowd’s reaction: “Yes [I was a bit surprised]. I don’t think you can ever expect a response like that. When you get one it’s incredible, but it’s never expected or guaranteed.”

On her change: “It’s something that I knew that I had in myself, but I didn’t know how to bring it out, what the right opportunity would be. I’ve walked around saying the things that I’ve been saying in my head for a long time and now the truth is coming out and I’m saying what I want to say without any fear of what people think of me, fear of being disliked. It’s been very freeing.”