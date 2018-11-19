Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Takes Another Shot at Nia Jax, Shinsuke Nakamura Comments on Survivor Series Loss, Cesaro Reacts to Drake Maverick ‘Peeing His Pants’

November 19, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Becky Lynch

– Nia Jax may have been victorious at last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV, but Becky Lynch continues to own her on Twitter as the Man posted the following…

– Here is Shinsuke Nakamura commenting on his match with Seth Rollins atlast night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV…

– Cesaro posted the following in reaction to Drake Maverick “peeing his pants” at last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV…

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, WWE, Larry Csonka

