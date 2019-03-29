WWE News: Becky Lynch Takes Shot At Rob Gronkowski, Tony Schiavone Talks With Edge and Christian, WWE Selling New Merchandise

– TMZ Sports asked Becky Lynch about the possibility of Rob Gronkowski joining WWE. She brought up his previous appearance at a Wrestlemania, where he helped Mojo Rawley win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

She said: “I mean he’s already been at Wrestlemania, hasn’t he? Wouldn’t that be nice? Wouldn’t that be nice to have never done anything in wrestling and just go into Wrestlemania. I love that. Some of us almost get fired and have to work our way and scratch and claw. Other people are just, ‘Here you go, here’s your debut match at Wrestlemania.”

– Tony Schiavone is the latest guest on the Edge and Christian podcast.

– WWE is selling new t-shirts for the Boss N ‘Hug Connection, as well as a Kurt Angle Farewell T-shirt. They are also selling new Steve Austin, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins New Era 59Fifty snapback caps.