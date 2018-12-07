Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Charlotte Flair For Missing Time Over Implants, Charlotte Responds

– Becky Lynch is taking her feud with Charlotte Flair to a personal level. Lynch continued her mocking of Flair on social media on Friday, taking a shot at her former friend after Flair called her out for missing time due to her broken nose and concussion at the hands of Nia Jax. You can see Lynch’s post below.

Charlotte calling me out on TV and online for “missing time.” Again, The Man will just provide the truth in the face of lies. pic.twitter.com/wEGuktuaPd — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 7, 2018

Flair did not stay quiet on this one, touting her own accolades as never having “missed a day as champ” and telling Lynch that “Walking out in a T-shirt doesn’t qualify as ‘not missing a [S]mackdown.'”

Lynch is set to face Flair and Asuka in a TLC match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at TLC, but has not yet returned to in-ring competition after being sidelined by Jax.