wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Takes a Shot at Ronda Rousey on Twitter, Ronda Rousey Reacts To WWE Evolution, The Rock’s Huge Cheat Meal
– Following last night’s WWE Evolution PPV, Becky Lynch continues to troll the women’s roster, this time focusing on Ronda Rousey…
She tried. pic.twitter.com/roO56ylSAJ
— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 29, 2018
– Ronda Rousey posted the following on Twitter, sharing her thoughts on last night’s WWE Evolution PPV…
Evolution surpassed every expectation… wow what a night …. Past. Present. Future… every woman who’s ever stepped in that ring should’ve be proud last night. We are all the #WomensEvolution. What an honor to be a part of 🙏🏼🙇🏼♀️https://t.co/XvAu5y0wcc
— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) October 29, 2018
– Here is the Rock, sharing his latest cheat meal…
View this post on Instagram
The Sunday cheat meal, “I have zero fucks left to give” #CookieAndBrownieTrain 🍪🚂 😈 rolls on. My signature double milk chocolate and peanut butter chip with real peanut butter smeared in the middle, BUT this time with a twist – salted caramel chips. 🎤 drop. Colliding with one of the best doc series I’ve seen in a very long time, HIP HOP EVOLUTION. Highly recommend, if you’re like me, a hard core fan of hip hop culture and history, or a struggling hip hop artist or if you’re already a global hip hop superstar. A must watch. From that Miami bass bringin me back to my days at THE U (Uncle Luke/Uncle Al) to the hard core Texas boys (J Prince/Geto Boys/UGK) to that iconic LA Gangsta sound (Dre/NWA/OG Ice T) to that one and only G-Funk (Too Short / E-40) sound of the Bay (also where Tupac credits finding “his voice”) all the way back to the history of Afrika Bambaataa forming Zulu Nation to of course the undisputed originator of hip hop, New York City (Herc, Flash, KRS 1, Tribe, Wu etc). This doc is ridiculous. What’s also ridiculous is me devouring these gigantic MF’n cookies and bringing gluttony to a new level. Enjoy your cheat meals my friends. You ain’t cheating if you ain’t eating ✊🏾