Becky Lynch Talks Advice From WWE Legends & Sunday’s Match With Charlotte

Becky Lynch recently spoke with TV Insider, discussing her feud with Charlotte, Sunday’s PPV match, and advice she received from WWE legends…

On Her Story With Charlotte: “It has been incredible, but it’s been playing the long game. It was built out of so much frustration as a human, character, just as a person. If you’re not in this to be the best and the top dog, then what’s the point. I think it’s the same for anything in life. There was a lot of times where I felt overlooked, and you questioned why. You’re doing all the right things, but it’s just not your time. Everything is cyclical in WWE, in the world. Sometimes you’ll feel up and sometimes you’ll feel down. I was feeling like I was down too long. The crowd felt I was down too long. “I felt in that moment with Charlotte, the place erupted because it wasn’t a story that was manufactured. It was something that felt real because it was built on real feelings across the board. You almost don’t plan that stuff. Maybe it was in the grand scheme of things the whole time, but it felt like for three-and-a-half years this was the culmination. It was as if this was a three-and-a-half-year storyline.

On Sunday’s Match With Charlotte: “Every match I have I bring the absolute best I can. I want to steal the show. If you got two, three minutes, you give them the best two, three minutes, that they are going to get. With this, it’s no different. I want to give the fans one hell of a show to prove that the champ is here to stay.”

On Getting Advice From Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin, & Mick Foley: “Things weren’t going as well as they are now before I left to shoot. I remember him giving me advice saying, ‘When you go back, go in as a different person. Hold your head a little bit higher. Have that attitude that you’re a top star. Go with it. I think this is what I’ve been trying to do since I came back. Steve has been very supportive and generous with his time. He talks to me and gives me matches to watch. That has been wonderful. Then I was with Mick Foley recently and talking to him. He is one of the reasons I’m here today. He was someone who helped bring me back into wrestling. I’ve been very lucky for the support I’ve gotten from people who have been here before and done wonderful things in the business.”