Becky Lynch Talks Being The Man & Wanting to Main Event WrestleMania With Ronda Rousey

Becky Lynch was today’s guest on E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness (via Wrestlezone), discussing wanting to main event WrestleMania with Ronda Rousey, being the man, and more…

ON MAKING HISTORY & BEING ‘THE MAN’: To be honest, it feels incredible and this is what I set off to do. Like you said, everybody sets off to do it, but it’s rare that you get to do it on this stage that I’ve been able to and at this level and it’s been one thing after the other. It was changing the name of the Divas Title to the Women’s Title and that being a first ever and then going on and being the first ever SmackDown Women’s Champion, the first woman drafted to SmackDown, and the first woman to main event SmackDown Live and to do it in a steel cage and then we have the Money in the Bank match. It’s just been constantly rolling and so if anybody questions why I call myself the man, it’s because I’ve been making history since the time that I’ve stepped into this place. I am the man.

ON FAN SUPPORT & THIS YEAR’S MONEY IN THE BANK: So 2017 wasn’t my best year by any stretch of the imagination, but I never felt like I lost the fans at all. I felt like they were there the entire time and even though I wasn’t doing a lot on TV or I wasn’t on my most winningest run in WWE, I felt like they were always there and they never turned their backs on me really. They never booed me or chanted that I sucked. They always believed in me and even if they got a little bit quieter (because I wasn’t doing anything, I wasn’t doing anything for them to rally behind) I always felt that no matter what, they liked me and I liked them and then when it came to Money in the Bank, they just showed their support in a way that was undeniable that I think everybody had to turn around and go, ‘Wait a minute. She’s got something here. Something’s happening. There’s a connection that we can’t ignore anymore.’

ON WHY SHE’S GETTING OVER: I think that’s why it’s hitting home with people because it’s real. It’s not manufactured. All the frustrations, all those feelings of being overlooked, of working your ass off day in and day out, week in and week out and seeing other people get opportunities above you time and time again and eventually just say, ‘Enough is enough. I have worked as hard as I can possibly work and I deserve it as much as anybody and if nobody is gonna give it to me, then I’m gonna take it.’ I think anybody can relate to that frustration.

ON WHETHER SHE FEELS VINDICATED: For the fans, I want to prove them right. For everybody else, for everybody that’s talked about me behind my back (the ones that I know about and the ones that I don’t know about, but I have a clue about) it’s all of those people that have questioned me and thought that I was destined to be good and a good hand and not great, but I’ve always known that I had something else to give and I had my sights set on something bigger and that’s happening. Thankfully, the fans believed in me and that’s who I thank all the time for putting me in this spot because they never stopped believing in me. Still, I look up at the SmackDown Live posters and of course the only woman on them is Charlotte and I’m like, ‘My God, no matter how much things change, they still remain the same.’ I’m the champ and I’m still not on those posters, so there is that where I’m still not completely the face of the company no matter how much I do, no matter how much interest I’m drumming up right now. I’m still not the chosen one and that’s fine because that gives me a lot more fuel to the fire. Right now, everybody’s warming themselves to the fire I started, so they’re all sitting around in their blankets at this campfire bitching about how I buried them on Twitter or how I said this or I said that. Look, I’m just coming at you from a place of truth. That’s all I’m doing; I’m telling the truth. They can complain about how I’ve been unable to be in the ring, etc, etc. I got sucker punched and I haven’t been able to do what I love to do, which is go out there and fight every night, so what do I do? I fight with my mouth, so I’m running my mouth a little bit more on social media right now and I love it because it’s getting everybody hot.

ON MAIN EVENTING WRESTLEMANIA 35 W/ RONDA ROUSEY: Absolutely [it can happen this year] and I will say it for this reason and it’s not about gender. It’s about who are the most popular and interesting Superstars that we have on the roster and right now, I can’t think of two people that have higher ratings and interest in them than myself and Ronda [Rousey]. For that reason and that reason alone, we should be the main event and if anybody else can step up and drum up as much interest in the meantime, than my goodness please have at it, but that’s not gonna happen because that’s my spot and I’m not letting anybody else take it. I’ve drummed up more interest than anybody else in recent memory and it’s across the board; on TV, on social media, on backstage interviews, on whatever interviews, on the Edge & Christian podcast, I’ve drummed up more interest left, right, and center. I think there’s only one person that can step up to that plate. There’s only one person that’s ‘the man’ and ‘the man’ should be main eventing WrestleMania. It has to be [the main event], but here’s the thing, you can be the chosen one all you’d like, but we are out there every night in front of thousands of people, millions of people on TV, and I think they should be the people that choose who’s the main event of WrestleMania and that’s what they’ve done.

ON HER WRESTLEMANIA 35 PREDICTIONS: My prediction is that I back up what I say like I have done the past few months and that I’m gonna walk out of there as the Women’s Champion, so if we look at the trajectory, I’ll probably be the double champ: champ champ. I’m gonna walk out there as the SmackDown Women’s Champion and the RAW Women’s Champion. I’m gonna carry the whole company on my back and just walk right out of there like a donkey [laughter].