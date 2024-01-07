Becky Lynch Teases Involvement In This Year’s WWE Elimination Chamber

In an interview with The Casual Podcast (via Fightful), Becky Lynch said that she’s never been inside the Elimination Chamber and teased doing so this year.

She said: “There is a big ol premium live event coming up, but first there is Elimination Chamber. Did you know that I’ve never been in Elimination Chamber? I’ve been in many matches, nearly all of the types of matches one could do in a wrestling ring, but I’ve not been in Elimination Chamber. So, I’m looking at that and thinking maybe it’s time Becky Lynch makes her debut in an Elimination Chamber match, maybe she wins, and maybe she goes on to main event WrestleMania once again.“