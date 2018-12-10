Quantcast

 

Becky Lynch Teases New Move With Conor McGregor’s Coach

December 10, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch

– Becky Lynch is teasing the idea of developing a new maneuver with Conor McGregor’s coach. Lynch posted to Twitter responding to praise from John Kavanagh, saying that she will be “home for Christmas” and would like to figure out a new impact move. You can see Kavanagh’s response below, as well as a further comment from Lynch.

Lynch previously trained with Kavanagh back in November of last year when WWE was on tour in Ireland.

