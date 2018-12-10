wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Teases New Move With Conor McGregor’s Coach
– Becky Lynch is teasing the idea of developing a new maneuver with Conor McGregor’s coach. Lynch posted to Twitter responding to praise from John Kavanagh, saying that she will be “home for Christmas” and would like to figure out a new impact move. You can see Kavanagh’s response below, as well as a further comment from Lynch.
Lynch previously trained with Kavanagh back in November of last year when WWE was on tour in Ireland.
Been looking for a new impact move, I’m home for Christmas if you’re around.
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 10, 2018
Let's work on something big… https://t.co/R2o42QaUTK
— Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) December 10, 2018
Deadly. I’m looking to cross paths with a few women over here who’ve earned a good beating. Thought I’d add a new attack at home, then come back here for all their heads. https://t.co/a4R9tWMN9P
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 10, 2018