Becky Lynch Teases Potential WrestleMania Appearance

Becky Lynch is playing with fans a bit, teasing a potential WrestleMania appearance tomorrow. The former champion posted the following picture to her Instagram account, featuring her working out from Tampa, Florida and captioned with words that spell out “Night One”:

Nothing

Is

Guaranteed

Here

Tonight

Only

Now

Eternally

It was reported earlier today that WWE had discussed the possibility of Lynch interrupting a talk show segment on the show with Bayley, though it’s not known if that was still in the cards.

The first night of WrestleMania 37 airs tomorrow from Raymond James Stadium, with night two airing on Sunday.