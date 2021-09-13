wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Tells Off Fan At WWE Live Event (Clip)

September 13, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Summerslam Becky Lynch

A clip from last night’s WWE Supershow at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York features Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch mocking a fan insulting her at ringside. The fan calls Lynch a “pussy” repeatedly and even says she “deserves to die”, while the champion talks trash and holds up her belt. You can see the clip below. Lynch will defend the title against Bianca Belair at WWE Extreme Rules on September 26.

Becky Lynch

