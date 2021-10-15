Becky Lynch Tells Ronda Rousey Not To Come Back To WWE

Becky Lynch recently spoke with TMZ and had some advice for her previous rival Ronda Rousey: don’t return to the WWE.

When asked about her own return to the company, she said: “Yeah, it’s been crazy, man. Because it went from zero to 100 real quick, you know? So coming back and then coming back on top after not wrestling for a year and a half…it’s been wild, but it’s been amazing. My baby comes along everywhere with me, except right now. I’m in New York and I left her home for the first time in ten months. She hasn’t slept through the night in ten months and I leave and she sleeps through the night, so there we go. I wasn’t sure how well it could be done but it turns out, it can be done very well…if you’re The Man.”

The topic of Rousey came up, who also recently had her own baby. Lynch was asked to give advice to her about a possible return to WWE. She said: “Don’t, because I’m still on top Ronda. You won’t like it. That’s my advice.