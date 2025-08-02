Becky Lynch: ‘Now The Man Is Gonna Hold Everybody Else Down’

– Ahead of WWE SummerSlam, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, aka The Man, sat down with Michael Cole discuss her upcoming title rematch against Lyra Valkyria. Below are some highlights:

Becky Lynch on how she felt where she was in WWE in 2015: “Yeah. About 10 years ago, I just remember being so unsure of my position in this company, but so sure of my potential in this company. It felt like we were going to change the game. We were going to change the world. We were gonna do big things, but I also remember that I was kind of the afterthought. It was Charlotte, they were the big stars featuring Becky. Well, it ain’t featuring Becky anymore, is it?”

Lynch on her change in attitude: “Wait a minute. My attitude changed? My attitude didn’t change. The people’s attitude changed towards me, and they broke my heart. They broke my heart, Michael. I fought for them. I have been changing the game for the last decade, and yet you think that I’m this horrible person. Well, then I will be that person. Whatever you want me to be, I will be that for you. But just know that you’ve been holding me down. So now The Man is gonna hold everybody else down.”

Her thoughts on Lyra Valkyria: “Lyra lit up when I walked out there. Looked like she was gonna cry. I allowed Lyra to make history like her hero. Becky and Lyra with the golds. All my momentum, all my hard work, I had just made her a double champion and just ruined it. She has to be taught a lesson. It’s tough love. If your Dog pees on the floor, what do you do? You rub its face and it has to learn.”

On being the gatekeeper of opportunities: “It means everything. It means everything because this title is the workhorse championship and that’s what I am. And it’s also a championship that was designed to give people opportunities. And I am the gatekeeper of opportunities. I can do for people’s careers what nobody else can. You look at Lyra. She was a fine little champion, she was the first Intercontinental. But look at her now, I have still elevated her like nothing else has because I’m the greatest.”

Becky Lynch defends her title tomorrow night at WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 2 in a No DQ Match. The premium live event is being held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.