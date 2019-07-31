Becky Lynch Thinks Being On The Cover Of WWE 2K20 Would Be The ‘Next Step’

In an interview with Vicente Beltrán from ViBe & Wrestling, Becky Lynch spoke about the possibility of being on the cover of WWE 2K20, which she described as the ‘next step’ in her career trajectory. As we noted earlier today, 2K Games and WWE will announce the cover star for the game this upcoming Monday.

She said: ““That would be the next step, wouldn’t it? Yeah it’s always about the next step and it’s always about being the first. The Man is synonymous with the first: the first main event of WrestleMania, the first women’s main event of SmackDown, in the first women’s ladder match, in the first women’s Royal Rumble, first SmackDown Live Women’s Champion. It’s all about being the first, so being the first woman on the cover of 2K20 would be awesome.”