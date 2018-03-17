Becky Lynch Thinks Charlotte Will Beat Asuka At Wrestlemania

In an interview with Planeta Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), Becky Lynch spoke about the Smackdown Women’s title match between Charlotte and Asuka at Wrestlemania. Here are highlights:

On if Charlotte can end Asuka’s streak: “Yep, everything must come to an end, undefeated streaks and all. At one point, Charlotte had the longest winning streak on PPVs and she was defeated, everything can come to an end. Look at The Undertaker’s [WrestleMania streak].”

On who she wants to team with in NXT: “From NXT, can I have two? Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.”