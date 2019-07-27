WWE News: Becky Lynch Thinks Dana Brooke Earned An Ass Whooping, Clip of Roman Reigns In Hobbs & Shaw, Gallery of Bray Wyatt Becoming The Fiend

– In a post on Twitter, Dana Brooke wondered why Alexa Bliss was getting a shot at RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and not her. When Lynch said that Brooke “earned it,” Brooke thanked her, only for Lynch to correct her and saw that it was an “ass whooping” that she earned. Here’s the exchange:

I want a chance at @BeckyLynchWWE ! Not sure why it’s always “the goddess” 🙄.. give someone else a chance there is a locker room full of women! Let me show I’ve improved and I belong! — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) July 26, 2019

You’ve earned it. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 26, 2019

Thx Beckster! Would love a challenge .. push me to my limits girl! I’m ready 💪🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/r84x9FHmXr — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) July 26, 2019

“You’ve earned it” didn’t mean a title shot, it meant an ass whooping for tweeting me. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 27, 2019

– WWE has posted a gallery looking at Bray Wyatt’s transformation into The Fiend:

– Universal Studios has provided a new behind-the-scenes look at Hobbs & Shaw which features Roman Reigns as Mateo.