wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Thinks Dana Brooke Earned An Ass Whooping, Clip of Roman Reigns In Hobbs & Shaw, Gallery of Bray Wyatt Becoming The Fiend
– In a post on Twitter, Dana Brooke wondered why Alexa Bliss was getting a shot at RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and not her. When Lynch said that Brooke “earned it,” Brooke thanked her, only for Lynch to correct her and saw that it was an “ass whooping” that she earned. Here’s the exchange:
I want a chance at @BeckyLynchWWE ! Not sure why it’s always “the goddess” 🙄.. give someone else a chance there is a locker room full of women! Let me show I’ve improved and I belong!
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) July 26, 2019
You’ve earned it.
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 26, 2019
Thx Beckster! Would love a challenge .. push me to my limits girl! I’m ready 💪🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/r84x9FHmXr
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) July 26, 2019
“You’ve earned it” didn’t mean a title shot, it meant an ass whooping for tweeting me.
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 27, 2019
– WWE has posted a gallery looking at Bray Wyatt’s transformation into The Fiend:
.@WWEBrayWyatt has a secret to share with you. #LetHimIn https://t.co/dNgfkXYgzk
— WWE (@WWE) July 27, 2019
– Universal Studios has provided a new behind-the-scenes look at Hobbs & Shaw which features Roman Reigns as Mateo.
More Trending Stories
- Mandy Rose Clarifies Status of Next Week’s Match With IIconics, Weighs in on Speculation of Romantic Angle With Sonya Deville
- Daniel Bryan Wasn’t Scheduled For Smackdown Despite Teasers
- Mandy Rose And Sonya Deville Reportedly Practiced WWE SmackDown Segment
- Darren Young Said Vince McMahon Was One Of The First To Reach Out After He Came Out As Gay