WWE News: Becky Lynch Thinks Dana Brooke Earned An Ass Whooping, Clip of Roman Reigns In Hobbs & Shaw, Gallery of Bray Wyatt Becoming The Fiend

July 27, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dana Brooke

– In a post on Twitter, Dana Brooke wondered why Alexa Bliss was getting a shot at RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and not her. When Lynch said that Brooke “earned it,” Brooke thanked her, only for Lynch to correct her and saw that it was an “ass whooping” that she earned. Here’s the exchange:

– WWE has posted a gallery looking at Bray Wyatt’s transformation into The Fiend:

– Universal Studios has provided a new behind-the-scenes look at Hobbs & Shaw which features Roman Reigns as Mateo.

