Becky Lynch Thinks Rhea Ripley Has Been ‘Protected’ in WWE

– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch discussed her upcoming WrestleMania 40 opponent Rhea Ripley Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Becky Lynch on Rhea Ripley: “She is good. She’s got that particular presence about her, but she’s been protected. I have never, ever, ever once been seen as that person that [officials have said] ‘Let’s strap a rocket to them and just let them go.’ I worked for it, I earned it, I fought my way to it, and once I got there, I just didn’t want to let it go, and I constantly fight for it.”

On ripley taking the easy way out: “I think she tends to take the easy way out. She’s not on all the [WWE] live events. She’s not doing the schedule that I am … She’s been hovering around in little backstage [segments] in the back, just talking to some lads, holding the championship. I’ve been the one doing the hard work.”

Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Title goes down on Saturday, April 6 at WrestleMania 40: Night 1. The event will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.