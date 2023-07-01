– During a recent edition of WWE After the Bell, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch was asked who has the best Money in the Bank cash-in in WWE history, and she labeled Seth Rollins for his cash-in at WrestleMania 31 when Rollins cashed in to beat Roman Reigns to win the title. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Becky Lynch on the best Money in the Bank cash-in: “I don’t think anybody is going to be able to take that crown. I think we accept it and we move on because that’s just the way it is.”

On WrestleMania 31 being the first one she went to live: “There is something to that because the first WrestleMania I went to, we were in NXT and we were brought up. That was my first experience of WrestleMania live, in-person standing in the audience watching him … Then I was there to feel the energy and so I think because that was my first experience of WrestleMania it really hit home.”

On her belief that Seth Rollins will always have that crown: “I would always try to have the best cash in in history, but I just think that crown, he has claimed that kingdom for eternity.”