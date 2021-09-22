wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Thinks WWE Stars Should Focus On Story Instead of Moves
In an interview with Metro, Becky Lynch gave her thoughts on the current WWE product and said that stars should focus on the story rather than the moves. Here are highlights:
On what she’s learned during her time in the business: “There’s so many lessons. One, I think, is that the connection with the crowd is the most important thing. It’s more important than moves, it’s more important than anything, being able to connect with an audience. I feel like that is something I got fairly early on – whether or not I was any good, it was just being able to connect with an audience. And two, was story above all else. I think sometimes, as wrestlers who love wrestling, we want to have a good wrestling match in spite of story. Does that make sense?”
On wrestlers focusing too much on moves: “That can sometimes convolute things. And, really, the things that everybody remember is story, it’s not moves. It’s not flips. It’s not Canadian Destroyers. It’s a story, and how that whole story makes you feel. And that’s what we do, we’re storytellers. I think I learned that fairly early on that that’s more important.”
