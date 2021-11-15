Becky Lynch To Address Liv Morgan On Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced that Becky Lynch will address Liv Morgan, the new #1 contender to the RAW Women’s title, on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. Here is the updated lineup:

* Big E addresses Kevin Owens

* Becky Lynch addresses Liv Morgan

* Bobby Lashley looks to dominate

The Man has a new contender to her Raw Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan.

After surviving an exhilarating Fatal 5-Way Match against some of the top Superstars on the red brand, Morgan earned herself a future Raw Women’s Championship Match against Becky Lynch.

Big Time Becks watched in surprise from the commentary table as Morgan secured her opportunity, but how will Lynch respond to her new challenger?

