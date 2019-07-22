Becky Lynch To Appear on ‘A Moment of Bliss’ Tonight on RAW

Sports Illustrated reports that Becky Lynch will appear on Alexa Bliss’ talk show ‘A Moment of Bliss’ on tonight’s episode of RAW. Here are highlights of an in-character interview with Bliss:

On her plan for RAW: “I have a plan for tonight’s A Moment of Bliss, and that plan is to expose Becky Lynch’s past. Tonight is the Raw Reunion, and that is all about the moments that have helped make WWE. It’s great to have all the legends coming back to Raw, but it’s also the perfect time to create this moment with Becky.”

On exposing Lynch: “I’ve known Becky for a very long time, and I remember her first day in NXT. One of my first rivalries in WWE after I debuted on SmackDown was against Becky. She is the perfect person to interview, and expose, on A Moment of Bliss. This is the moment when I’m going to marry the difference between reality and storyline. Becky always loves a challenge, but we’ll see if she can step up to a challenge when she’s at her most vulnerable point.”

On wishing she could have faced Trish Stratus: “Obviously I wish I had the match with Trish last year at Evolution. I would love to face her, whether that’s SummerSlam, Evolution or anywhere else. I would love to have that moment.”

On her team with Nikki Cross: “A lot of people on social media have tried to create a tag team name for the two of us, and the one Nikki likes is something like Blissful Cross. I’d prefer we have a name that is more caffeine-related. Nikki is always so hyper and I love coffee, so that might make more sense for us. Given the opportunity, we’d like to be in the women’s tag division. Right now, I’m focused on my friendship with Nikki. I’m getting tired of people telling Nikki that I’m using her, especially Becky Lynch.”