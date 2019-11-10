Various News: Becky Lynch To Kick Off Monday’s RAW, Greatest Kurt Angle Impact Moments

– WWE has announced that Becky Lynch will kick off Monday’s episode of RAW from Manchester, England. WWE taped the episode yesterday as part of a double taping with Smackdown.

THE MAN @BeckyLynchWWE will kick off #Raw this Monday! What will the Women’s Champ of the red brand have to say about @QoSBaszler and @itsBayleyWWE ahead of #SurvivorSeries? https://t.co/PDXayW6sEy — WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2019

The show will also a “shocking confession” from Lana and the announcement of the full Team RAW lineup, which will be captained by Seth Rollins.

– Impact Wrestling has released a new video showcasing the top moments of Kurt Angle in the promotion.