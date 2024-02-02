Becky Lynch Recalls Being Told To ‘Move Like a Girl’ In NXT, Getting Advice From John Cena & More

Becky Lynch recently recalled having a “confusing” start when she began at NXT. The WWE star has headlined WrestleMania and held every women’s championship in the company, and she recently spoke about her start in NXT on Never Before Told with Seth Rollins. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On having a hard time in NXT at first: “Coming into WWE, I had one very specific goal and that was to main event WrestleMania and make women’s wrestling the coolest thing on TV, and to change the game and to be seen as equal. Even in my early stages in NXT, it was weird and confusing because you were told that women can’t punch and you can’t use things like steps and you can’t use the post. Are we supposed to just hair pull and slap each other? It’s very confusing. I even remember being told, ‘Move like a girl.’ What, I am a girl, what do you mean? It was all so very confusing.”

On trying to push for the top of the card: “Also, where I wanted to go to, there had been no women that had gone there. It is very male-dominated. I was trying to get to this space where the men were at the top of the card so I had to rely on them for help and for guidance. I was lucky that I had people like you [Seth Rollins] to turn to. John Cena, being able to ask him advice on all the live events. You very much had to go to people who had been in the spots you wanted to be. Luckily, everybody was so willing to help the younger and eager talent in that regard. Nobody is hoarding the secrets for themselves.”