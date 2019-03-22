wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Says She’s Been Told To Go Easier On Ronda Rousey & Travis Browne

March 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– Becky Lynch sent out the following tweet, revealing that she’s been told to go easier on Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne because they are getting upset.

As previously reported, Rousey was legitimately upset over Becky’s photoshop that put Travis Browne’s head on Rousey’s arm, which was referenced as “a penis.” Ronda “broke kayfabe” following the tweet, using Lynch’s real name and threatening to kick her ass the next time they ran into each other.

Never one to miss an opportunity to take a shot at Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg chimed in.

