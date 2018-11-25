Quantcast

 

WWE News: Top 25 Instagram Photos of the Week Include Becky Lynch and Mandy Rose, Daniel Bryan Cash-In Attempt From 2011, and History of Smackdown Tag Team Champions

November 25, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE released its picks for this week’s top 25 Instagram photos of the week. You can check out this week’s photo selections, which include Becky Lynch, Mandy Rose, Peyton Royce, The Bella Twins, and more.

– WWE released a vintage Smackdown clip from November 25, 2011 where Daniel Bryan tries to cash in on his Money in the Bank contract against Mark Henry. You can check out the video below.

– WWE released a new photo gallery showcasing the history of the WWE Smackdown Live Tag Team Championships. You can check out that gallery by clicking on the link in the tweet below.

