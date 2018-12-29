WWE News: Becky Lynch Tops Sports Illustrated List, WWE’s Top 10 Mic Moments of 2018, New Hidden Gems Coming On Thursday

– Becky Lynch topped Sports Illustrated’s top 10 female wrestlers of 2018 list, then said she would fight anyone else on the list. You can see the top ten and her tweet below.

10. Jordynne Grace

9. Bianca Belair

8. Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane

7. Toni Storm

6. Alexa Bliss

5. Asuka

4. Ronda Rousey

3. Tessa Blanchard

2. Charlotte Flair

1. Becky Lynch

Line up all the other dopes on this list, and I’ll slap the heads off them all. https://t.co/2IdZbg47jy — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 29, 2018

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten mic moments of 2018.

10. “Fight for your dreams, and your dreams will fight for you.” – Daniel Bryan (SmackDown – March 20)

9. “Night-Night, AJ.” – Samoa Joe (SmackDown – Sept. 11)

8. “Is that why you don’t respect me?” – Randy Orton (SmackDown – July 24)

7. “Time to see if you’re still alive.” – John Cena (RAW – March 12)

6. “Out of the last little bit of respect that I have left for you, Deadman, I will put you down.” – Triple H (RAW – Sept. 10)

5. “You are relics of the past, waiting to be eviscerated.” – Ronda Rousey (RAW – Oct. 15)

4. “It’s easy to be there during the good times, but where the hell were you during the hard times?” – Dolph Ziggler (RAW – Aug. 13)

3. “The show must go on, and so it does.” – Paul Heyman (RAW – Oct. 22)

2. “You’re not the baddest b—- on the planet; you’re the luckiest.” – Becky Lynch (SmackDown – Nov. 13)

1. “The ‘Yes!’ Movement is dead.” – Daniel Bryan (SmackDown – Nov. 20)

– WWE Network News reports that the Hidden Gems collection coming on Thursday will have a New Japan theme to it, one day before Wrestle Kingdom 13.

Showdown at Shea 08/09/1980 – An International Showdown [Duration: 11:25]

WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki takes on ‘Pretty Boy’ Larry Sharpe from the legendary Showdown at Shea event in the summer of 1980.

AWA 05/14/1988 – Flying High with The King [Duration: 17:22]

Greg Gagne teams with AWA Champion Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler to face two of Japan’s fiercest competitors in Riki Choshu and Mr. Saito.

WCW Power Hour 09/01/1989 – Muta in the Mist

The rivalry between WWE Hall of Famer Sting and Japanese legend the Great Muta reaches a fever pitch in the summer of 1989.

WCW Worldwide 05/18/1996 – The Iceman Cometh [Duration: 07:05]

The WCW Cruiserweight Championship is on the line as Shinjiro Otani defends against the Iceman of WCW, Dean Malenko.

NXT Live Event 10/30/2016 – The Fight for Glory [Duration: 22:16]

Bobby Roode looks to show Los Angeles why he is the glorious one when he takes on Japanese sensation Kota Ibushi in NXT.

NXT Live Event 10/30/2016 – Three’s a Crowd [Duration: 29:09]

The NXT Championship is on the line as Shinsuke Nakamura looks to retain against Samoa Joe and Eric Young in a triple threat contest.