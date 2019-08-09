WWE News: Becky Lynch Trains in New SummerSlam Video Diary, Cesaro’s Network Pick of the Week

– WWE posted video of Becky Lynch training for her match with Natalya in a new SummerSlam video diary. You can see the video below, which features Lynch arriving in Toronto on Thursday and hitting the gym before she embarks on a busy weekend of media and appearances:

– The company also shared the following video of Cesaro giving his WWE Network Pick of the Week, specifically the Table For 3 episode featuring himself, Seth Rollins and Nigel McGuinness: