wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Trains in New SummerSlam Video Diary, Cesaro’s Network Pick of the Week

August 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch Smackdown Live 4-9-19

– WWE posted video of Becky Lynch training for her match with Natalya in a new SummerSlam video diary. You can see the video below, which features Lynch arriving in Toronto on Thursday and hitting the gym before she embarks on a busy weekend of media and appearances:

– The company also shared the following video of Cesaro giving his WWE Network Pick of the Week, specifically the Table For 3 episode featuring himself, Seth Rollins and Nigel McGuinness:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Cesaro, WWE, WWE Network, WWE Summerslam, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading